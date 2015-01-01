|
Doggett A, Godin KM, Schell O, Wong SL, Jiang Y, Leatherdale ST. BMJ Open 2021; 11(8): e046171.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
OBJECTIVES: There has been relatively little exploration to date of potential protective effects within school neighbourhoods, such as those conferred by facilities that seek to promote health with respect to substance use and related harms. This study examined how the density of sports and recreation facilities in the school neighbourhood is associated with the likelihood of binge drinking, e-cigarette use, cigarette smoking and cannabis use among Canadian secondary school students.
Language: en
*epidemiology; *public health; *substance misuse