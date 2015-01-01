Abstract

The objective of this study was to identify group-level health outcomes associated with the 2013 Calgary flood on Calgary participants (45-85 years of age) in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA). We compared baseline CLSA data collected on Calgary participants during the 6 months prior to and following the flood. Logistic regression models were created to explore whether select psychological outcomes were associated with the flood for participants categorized by evacuation status. Participants living in evacuated communities pre-flood had significantly lower levels of a diagnosed anxiety disorder than non-evacuated communities, which disappeared post-flood. Participants with higher household income were less likely to have post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, worse self-rated mental health, and lower life satisfaction post-flood. Living alone reduced and female gender increased levels of perceived functional social support post-flood. Although natural disasters can shape research findings, the scope of the data being collected and the representativeness of impacted groups may challenge the ability to detect subtle impacts.

Language: en