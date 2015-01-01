Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death among adolescents. Although recent studies have suggested a strong association between auditory hallucinations and suicidal behaviors, little is known regarding the association between suicidal behaviors and visual hallucinations, which are also common among adolescent psychiatric patients.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study of all first-time patients aged 10-15 years was conducted at three child and adolescent psychiatric outpatient facilities in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, from April 2015 to March 2018. Self-reported questionnaires were administered to evaluate auditory and visual hallucinations, suicide planning, and suicide attempts within the two weeks prior to the first visit. Our logistic regression model included three covariates (sex, age, and presence of major depressive episode) for adjustments. Among the 1285 respondents, 37 who had moderate or severe intellectual disability were excluded, leaving 1248 for analysis.



RESULTS: Among the 1069 patients who completed questionnaire items on hallucinations, 230 (21.5%) experienced auditory or visual hallucinations. After controlling for all confounders, visual hallucinations, but not auditory hallucinations, were significantly associated with increased odds of suicide planning (odds ratio [OR] 2.5, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.5-4.1). In contrast, auditory hallucinations, but not visual hallucinations, were significantly associated with increased odds of suicide attempts (OR 2.8, 95% CI 1.3-6.1). No interaction effects were observed between suicidal behaviors and auditory or visual hallucinations.



CONCLUSIONS: Clinicians should consider the prevalence of both auditory and visual hallucinations among young adolescent patients, with emphasis on auditory hallucinations, given their association with suicide attempts.

