Abstract

METHOD: A comprehensive search of peer-reviewed articles was conducted from September to November 2020 using Google Scholar and PubMed databases. Key terms included "anosognosia," "self-awareness," "traumatic brain injury," and variants thereof. Our search was restricted to articles published in English within the last 25 years, although a few historical articles were included due to scientific merit. Articles were chosen based on methodological quality, inclusion of solely or predominantly msevTBI sample, and relevance to the current topic.



CONCLUSIONS: Anosognosia is a multifaceted and domain-specific construct that affects the majority of those with msevTBI. It is related to TBI severity, injuries in right-hemispheric and cortical midline regions, specific aspects of executive function, psychological function, and cultural factors. We offer pragmatic advice for clinicians working with this population and discuss implications for the field regarding "best practices" of anosognosia assessment and intervention.

