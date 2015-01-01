|
Citation
|
Steward KA, Kretzmer T. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
METHOD: A comprehensive search of peer-reviewed articles was conducted from September to November 2020 using Google Scholar and PubMed databases. Key terms included "anosognosia," "self-awareness," "traumatic brain injury," and variants thereof. Our search was restricted to articles published in English within the last 25 years, although a few historical articles were included due to scientific merit. Articles were chosen based on methodological quality, inclusion of solely or predominantly msevTBI sample, and relevance to the current topic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognition; traumatic brain injury; neuroimaging; Anosognosia; self-awareness