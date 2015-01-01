Abstract

During the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depressive symptoms, as well as problems related to social relationships, such as available social support and feelings of detachment from others, have worsened. These factors are strongly associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STB). The effects of feelings of detachment on mental health and on STB have been scarcely studied, together with the relation that it may have with available social support. Therefore, the aim of the present study was to assess potential pathways connecting these conditions. A nationally representative sample of Spanish adults (N = 3305) was interviewed during the COVID-19 pandemic (June 2020). STB, social support, and depressive and anxiety symptoms were measured with the C-SSRS (modified version), OSSS-3, PHQ-8, and GAD-7 scales, respectively. Multivariable logistic regression models and mediation analyses were performed. Social support and some of its components (i.e., social network size and relations of reciprocity) were associated with lower odds of STB. Detachment significantly mediated (22% to 25%) these associations. Symptoms of emotional disorders significantly mediated the association between social support components (29% to 38%) - but not neighbourhood support - with STB, as well as the association between detachment and higher odds of STB (47% to 57%). In both cases, depressive symptoms were slightly stronger mediating factors when compared to anxiety symptoms. Our findings suggest that interventions aimed at lowering depressive and anxiety symptoms, and STB should provide social support and help tackle the feeling of detachment in a complementary way.

