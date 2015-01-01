Abstract

BACKGROUND: Since the symptoms of child abuse and neglect often manifest in the orofacial region, the dental team has a key role in identifying children subjected to abuse. This study was aimed to explore the prevalence of failure to take history as a barrier to reporting child abuse by dentist around the world.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In this systematic review and meta-analysis, PubMed, Embase, Scopus, Google Scholar, ProQuest, Cochrane, and ISI databases were searched for the cross-sectional articles in English languages on barriers to reporting child abuse and lack of knowledge about referral procedures by dentists since 1985 using Medical Subject Headings (MeSH). The full-texts of all included articles were obtained and assessed for quality according to Newcastle-Ottawa Scale adapted for cross-sectional studies. The qualified articles were then studied thoroughly and results were extracted. Data were analyzed by Comprehensive Meta-Analysis software using meta-analysis and random effects model. Heterogeneity was determined by Q-test and I-square index.



RESULTS: A total of 17 articles were included in the meta-analysis. The prevalence of lack of knowledge about referral procedures as a barrier was determined according to the meta-analysis of the number of relevant articles and was (55%, confidence interval: 0.48, 0.62).



CONCLUSION: The analysis of various studies revealed lack of information about referral procedures as an important barrier to report child abuse by dentists.

Language: en