SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dulin A. J. Community Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jcop.22694

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article examines the impact of collective efficacy on perceptions of crime-related insecurity at three different levels: (1) the home; (2) the neighborhood; and (3) neighborhood future. In contrast to previous research, this analysis reconceptualizes collective efficacy by adopting an action orientation that allows for the analysis of collective efficacy as a neighborhood mobilization process referred to as actualized collective efficacy. Nation-wide survey data from Mexico was utilized to develop three different hierarchical models for each of the three levels of insecurity.

RESULTS demonstrated that different indicators of actualized collective efficacy have distinct impacts on the different levels of perception of insecurity. Specifically, demonstrated neighborhood capacity to address civil concerns reduced perceptions of neighborhood insecurity while demonstrated capacity targeting criminal concerns improved perceptions of a neighborhood's future as it relates to crime. However, no effects were detected for perceptions of insecurity within the home.


Language: en

Keywords

fear of crime; Mexico; collective efficacy; insecurity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print