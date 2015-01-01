|
Citation
|
Dulin A. J. Community Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This article examines the impact of collective efficacy on perceptions of crime-related insecurity at three different levels: (1) the home; (2) the neighborhood; and (3) neighborhood future. In contrast to previous research, this analysis reconceptualizes collective efficacy by adopting an action orientation that allows for the analysis of collective efficacy as a neighborhood mobilization process referred to as actualized collective efficacy. Nation-wide survey data from Mexico was utilized to develop three different hierarchical models for each of the three levels of insecurity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fear of crime; Mexico; collective efficacy; insecurity