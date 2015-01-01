Abstract

This article examines the impact of collective efficacy on perceptions of crime-related insecurity at three different levels: (1) the home; (2) the neighborhood; and (3) neighborhood future. In contrast to previous research, this analysis reconceptualizes collective efficacy by adopting an action orientation that allows for the analysis of collective efficacy as a neighborhood mobilization process referred to as actualized collective efficacy. Nation-wide survey data from Mexico was utilized to develop three different hierarchical models for each of the three levels of insecurity.



RESULTS demonstrated that different indicators of actualized collective efficacy have distinct impacts on the different levels of perception of insecurity. Specifically, demonstrated neighborhood capacity to address civil concerns reduced perceptions of neighborhood insecurity while demonstrated capacity targeting criminal concerns improved perceptions of a neighborhood's future as it relates to crime. However, no effects were detected for perceptions of insecurity within the home.

