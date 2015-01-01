CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Hickner J. J. Fam. Pract. 2021; 70(6): e263.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Dowden Health Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This month, JFP tackles a topic--work disability--that might, at first, seem a bit outside our usual wheelhouse of clinical review articles. Work disability is, however, a very important topic. The authors point out that "... primary care clinicians are asked to provide guidance about work activities in nearly 10% of their patient encounters; however, 25% of those clinicians thought they had little influence over work disability...
Language: en