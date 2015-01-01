|
Bracewell TE, Greenwood LM. J. Forensic Nurs. 2021; 17(2): E10-E17.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: Prosecution of child sexual abuse (CSA) cases provides safety for communities and justice for victims. Prosecutorial decisions are multifactorial and include the presence of a structured coordinated community response to outcries and access to skilled healthcare providers. This study examines the impact forensic nurse sexual assault examinations (SAEs) have on prosecution in a population of children seen at a child advocacy center (CAC).
