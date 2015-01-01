SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Busch JR, Löchte L, Lindh AS, Jacobsen C. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1556-4029.14871

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Up to 25% of institutionalized patients with cognitive deficiencies display pica-like behavior, with an estimated annual incidence of small bowel obstruction of 2%. We present a case based on the forensic autopsy of a 41-year-old woman who died as a result of a missed diagnosis of small bowel obstruction after ingesting a foreign body. The case underlines the importance of precaution when treating patients with cognitive deficiency and/or language deficits and gastrointestinal symptoms. In such cases, it is important to employ a liberal threshold for radiological investigations and, if possible, obtain a medical history from a person close to the patient.


Language: en

Keywords

autopsy; foreign body; cognitive deficiency; forensic pathology; language deficiency; pica; small bowel obstruction

