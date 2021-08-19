Abstract

The co-occurrence of alcohol use disorder (AUD) and depression is associated with a seven-fold increased risk of suicide. The purpose of the current systematic review is to synthesize the evidence of the effectiveness of mindfulness-based interventions (MBIs) on depression and alcohol craving in patients with comorbid AUD and depression. Electronic databases were searched using a combination of key words. Seven studies, investigating a total of 349 participants, were included. MBIs improved depression and alcohol craving among individuals with comorbid AUD and depression. Health care professionals can use MBI as adjunctive treatment for decreasing depression and alcohol craving. Future research is needed to explore how MBIs can be tailored to specific cultures and to document the longitudinal effectiveness of treatment. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].

