Abstract

Limited health literacy (HL) and alcohol use increase teens' risk for preventable disease burden and adverse outcomes. In the current study, relationships between HL and alcohol use were explored in 39 secondary school students sheltering-at-home during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. HL was assessed using the Newest Vital Sign. Alcohol use was assessed with questions from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS). Most students (76.9%) had adequate HL. Males had higher HL than females. Many teens (42.9%) reported drinking and recent alcohol use (18.2%). Drunk driving and riding with someone under the influence were comparable to the YRBS. Lifetime and recent alcohol use and positive alcohol expectancies were comparable among teens with adequate and limited HL. More teens with adequate HL had negative expectancies. Only teens with adequate HL reported recent binge drinking (10.3%), drunk driving (10.5%), or riding with someone under the influence (17.9%). Adequate HL does not protect teens from alcohol use and misuse. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].

Language: en