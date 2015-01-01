SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wright M, Twose D, Gorter JW. Pediatr. Phys. Ther. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PEP.0000000000000829

unavailable

PURPOSE: Describe scootering as a physical therapy intervention for children/adolescents with mobility limitations within the "F-Words for Child Development" (fitness, function, family, friends, fun, and future) and through motion analysis.

METHODS: Perspectives of scootering were explored using the holistic "F-words for Child Development" recommendations for pediatric rehabilitation and through 3-dimensional instrumented motion analysis of children/adolescents with cerebral palsy and children/adolescents with typical development.

RESULTS: Scootering was consistent with the F-words tenets for rehabilitative best practice. Many of the motion characteristics of scootering reflected desirable exercise and gait attributes relevant to children/adolescents with cerebral palsy.

CONCLUSIONS: Scootering is a feasible, functional, and fun activity that has the potential to address many aspects of fitness, function, and gait; meet the needs of families; and provide opportunities for interaction with friends. It is a physical therapy intervention that has the potential to contribute to future health and well-being of children with disabilities. VIDEO ABSTRACT: For more insights from the authors, see Supplemental Digital Content 1, available at: http://links.lww.com/PPT/A331.


Language: en
