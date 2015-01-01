|
Rakesh D, Allen NB, Whittle S. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Understanding the neurobiological underpinnings of childhood maltreatment is vital given consistent links with poor mental health. Dimensional models of adversity purport that different types of adversity likely have distinct neurobiological consequences. Adolescence is a key developmental period, during which deviations from normative neurodevelopment may have particular relevance for mental health. However, longitudinal work examining links between different forms of maltreatment, neurodevelopment, and mental health is limited.
depression; longitudinal; substance use; adolescence; childhood maltreatment; resting-state functional connectivity; Abuse; fMRI; default mode network; neglect; salience network