Citation
Ellison CG, Dowd-Arrow B, Burdette AM, Gonzalez PE, Kelley MS, Froese P. Soc. Sci. Res. 2021; 99: e102595.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Although debates over guns and gun control have roiled the contemporary political scene, the role of religion has received only limited attention from scholars. We contribute to this literature by developing a series of theoretical arguments linking one specific facet of religion -belief in supernatural evil (i.e., the Devil/Satan, Hell, and demons)-and a range of gun policy attitudes. Relevant hypotheses are then tested using data from the 2014 Baylor Religion Survey (n = 1572).
Language: en
Keywords
|
Firearms; Religion; Gun policy; Guns; Religious involvement