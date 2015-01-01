|
Citation
|
Albuquerque FDB, Awadalla DM. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Different design alternatives used to separate freeway-opposing traffic may produce varying safety levels. State-of-the-art design guidelines have provided guidance in respect to a number of median features such as width, slope, and barrier installation. Guidance provided has been based on benefit-cost procedures; however, because project costs may significantly vary across different countries/jurisdictions, findings from benefit-cost procedures may be meaningless on a broader geographical scope. The objective of this study is to quantify the safety level of a number of design alternatives commonly used to separate opposing freeway traffic based solely on annualized crash costs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
crash costs; freeways; Median safety; opposing traffic; roadside design; RSAPv3 simulation