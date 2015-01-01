Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Among the psychological therapies, forgiveness-based compassion therapy and forgiveness therapy can be helpful for women with marital conflicts. Accordingly, this study was conducted to determine the effect of forgiveness-based compassion therapy and forgiveness therapy on anger management, marital adjustment, and love frequency of women with marital conflicts



Methods:In this experimental (semi-experimental) pretest-posttest study, three groups of individuals participated. The statistical population included women with marital conflicts in Yazd City. The participants (n = 45) were selected randomly and assigned into two experimental groups and one control group randomly.



Questionnaires including Spinner's marital adjustment, Spielberger's anger management, and love frequency (single question) were used to measure research variable. The forgiveness-based compassion therapy group was trained in 11 sessions and the forgiveness therapy group attended eight training sessions. Data were analyzed by covariance analysis.



Results: The forgiveness-based compassion therapy and forgiveness therapy groups were significantly different from the control group in terms of marital adjustment and a significant difference was observed between forgiveness-based compassion therapy and the control group in terms of anger management. However, regarding the variable of love frequency, the difference between the experimental and control groups was not significant.



Conclusion: Based on the findings, forgiveness-based compassion therapy was effective on marital adjustment and anger management, while forgiveness therapy was effective on marital adjustment. So, these two methods are recommended in improving the quality of married life of women with marital conflicts

