Abstract

The recent earthquakes have caused serious damage to Chinese rural houses. Research on the seismic performance and reinforcement for traditional rural houses is strongly needed. In this study, the seismic performance of traditional brick-wood structural houses in Jiangxi province and surrounding areas is analyzed and confirmed by site investigation and numerical simulation. And, the traditional constructions, such as the purlin roof and the cavity wall, are considered. These construction types can reduce the seismic behavior of rural houses, and limited research has been carried out. This study found that the structure will produce plastic deformation and local damage above 6-degree earthquake fortification action. The damage positions occurred in the walls close to purlins and the walls close to doors and windows. Given the above seismic safety problems, a reinforcement method of reinforced cement mortar strip and mesh surface is proposed, which is suitable for engineering applications for traditional rural houses. The seismic strengthening effect is analyzed by numerical simulation. Comparing the calculation results, it is found that the seismic performance of the structure after reinforcement is significantly enhanced, and the stress concentration of the walls is improved.

Language: en