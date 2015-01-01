Abstract

In this study, under the open-close conditions of a roadway outlet, ANSYS/LS-DYNA was used to build models of explosions on roadways with 0° and 90° bending angles, to compare and analyze the shock wave propagation characteristics and variation laws. Combined with the damage degree classification of shock wave overpressure to human body, the destructive effect zoning of explosion in roadway under the condition of opening and closing of roadway entrance was studied. The results showed that as the bending angle increased, the peak overpressure attenuation of the shock waves became prominent, and the arrival time for the same distance increased. The closure of the roadway outlet had a distance effect on the peak overpressure of the shock waves. The explosion shock waves caused the peak overpressure to rise sharply owing to the reflection and stacking effects near the closure. In the far zone of the outlet, the attenuation of the shock waves was too fast and had minimal impact on the peak overpressure. In addition, the existence of the roadway closure increased the damage area and the severity of the blast wave to human body as a whole. With an increase in the bending angle, the damage range and severity decreased.

Language: en