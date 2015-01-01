|
Liu W, Dong J, Xu H, Sui S, Yang R, Zhou L. Adv. Civil Eng. 2021; 2021: e7153535.
(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)
Analysis of the movement trajectory and risk assessment of the high-slope dangerous rock mass collapse are of great significance for preventing and controlling the geological disasters of collapse. This study firstly takes the dangerous rock mass of the high slope in Pu'erdu Town, Yanjin County, Zhaotong City, Yunnan Province, as the research object, calculates and analyzes the trajectory of collapse movement of several groups of dangerous rock mass with great threat, and RocFall are used to carry out numerical simulation analysis and verification. Secondly, the risk and vulnerability of the dangerous rock mass in the study area are analyzed, and the risk evaluation is carried out through the risk evaluation matrix to clearly define the risk level.
