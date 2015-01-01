Abstract

This study investigated bullying as predictor of students academic achievement in public secondary schools in Onitsha North local government area of Anambra State. Two research questions and two null hypotheses guided the study. The study adopted correlational research design. The population of the study consisted of 27,213 SSII students of public secondary schools students in Onitsha North Local government area. A sample of 300 students was drawn using purposive sampling technique. Data on bullying were collected using Adolescent Peer Relations Instrument: Bully/Target (APRI-BT) while the result of the students in English and Mathematics were employed to measure the academic achievement of the students. The data were collected by the researcher with the help of two research assistants who were properly briefed on how to administer the instrument. The completed copies of questionnaire were collected on the spot. Regression analysis was employed in analyzing the data. The study found that bullying moderately predicts the academic achievement of secondary school students, bullying moderately predicts the academic achievement of male and female secondary school students, and that the negative effect of bullying is stronger in male students than female students in secondary school in Onitsha North Local Government Area. Based on the foregoing, the study concludes that bullying predicts the academic achievement of secondary school students in Onitsha North Local government area. The study recommends amongst others that schools should develop code of conduct that encourages students to exhibit appropriate behaviours at all times. Also, adequate and appropriate disciplinary measures should be taken against perpetrators of bullying and justice secured for victims.

