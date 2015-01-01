|
Cesario B. Curr. Res. Behav. Sci. 2020; 1: e100006.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Workplace sexual harassment remains a consistent problem in the United States across a variety of employment sectors. Although sexually harassing behaviors in the workplace are generally viewed as unacceptable by most people, the way that victims and their experiences are perceived varies. In this study, the effects of victim sex, offender sex, and type of sexual harassment on attitudes about victims, perceptions of victim behavior, and beliefs about consequences to victim were assessed.
Language: en
Attitudes; men; Reporting; Sexual harassment; Victim