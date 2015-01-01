Abstract

Workplace sexual harassment remains a consistent problem in the United States across a variety of employment sectors. Although sexually harassing behaviors in the workplace are generally viewed as unacceptable by most people, the way that victims and their experiences are perceived varies. In this study, the effects of victim sex, offender sex, and type of sexual harassment on attitudes about victims, perceptions of victim behavior, and beliefs about consequences to victim were assessed.



RESULTS revealed that male victims of workplace sexual harassment were perceived less favorably than female victims were and were perceived as having suffered less than female victims did. Implications and recommendations for workplace policy and practice are discussed.

Language: en