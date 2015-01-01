|
Montanino A, Li X, Zhou Z, Zeineh M, Camarillo D, Kleiven S. Brain Multiphys. 2021; 2: e100027.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Sports concussion is a form of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) caused by an impulsive force transmitted to the head. While concussion is recognized as a complex pathophysiological process affecting the brain at multiple scales, the causal link between external load and cellular, molecular level damage in mTBI remains elusive. The present study proposes a multiscale framework to analyze concussion and demonstrates its applicability with a real-life concussion case. The multiscale analysis starts from inputting mouth guard-recorded head kinematic into a detailed finite element (FE) head model tailored to the subject's head and white matter (WM) tract morphology. The resulting WM tract-oriented strains are then extracted and input to histology-informed micromechanical models of corpus callosum subregions with axonal detail to obtain axolemma strains at a subcellular level. By comparing axolemma strains against mechanoporation thresholds obtained via molecular dynamics (MD) simulations, axonal damage is inferred corresponding to a likelihood of concussion, in line with clinical observation. This novel multiscale framework bridges the organ-to-molecule length scales and accounts both inter- and intra-subject regional variability, providing a new way of non-invasively predicting axonal damage and real-life concussion analysis. The framework may contribute to a better understanding of the mechanistic causes behind concussion.
Language: en
Axolemma mechanoporation; Axonal injury; Concussion; Corpus callosum; Multiscale modeling