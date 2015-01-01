Abstract

This paper presents a reliability analysis to assess the safety of corroded main cables of a long-span suspension bridge. A multiscale probability model was established for the resistance of the main cables considering the length effect and the Daniels effect. Corrosion effects were considered in the wire scale by relating the test results from accelerated corrosion tests to the corrosion stages and in the cable scale by adopting a corrosion stage distribution of the main cable section in NCHRP Report 534. The load effects of temperature, wind load, and traffic load were obtained by solving a finite element model with inputs from in-service monitoring data. The so-obtained reliability index of the main cables reduces significantly after operation for over 50 years and falls below the design target value due to corrosion effects on the mechanical properties of the steel wire. Multiple measures should be taken to delay the corrosion effects and ensure the safety of the main cables in the design service life.

Language: en