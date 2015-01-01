Abstract

Slope stability analysis is important for the safe mining of mineral resources. The collapse of goafs in loess gullies can lead to natural disasters such as surface landslides. In this context, this study analyzes monitoring data obtained from surface observation in the Shendong mining area of the Hanjiawan coal mine based on the geological conditions therein. The monitoring results show that the working face experiences a starting period, an active period, and a declining period, from the start of mining to the end of the working face. At the initial mining stage, there is no evident surface movement or deformation in the mining area. When the advance distance of the 12106 working face is between 13 m and 109 m, the surface movement and deformation vary significantly, and the maximum subsidence reaches 1963 mm, which is enough to cause landslides. We select the physical and mechanical parameters of the rock and soil in the mine and then simulate the formation mechanism of surface landslides under different slope angles of the mining area using FLAC3D software. Because of the collapse of the mined-out area, the overlying strata structure is destroyed, the subsidence basin is shifted to the center as a whole, and the slope mass is subjected to tensile and compression deformation, resulting in plastic damage, which develops downward along the crack and leads to a collapse because of the discontinuous movement and deformation of the surface; moreover, step-type ground fissures are produced. The results also show that when the slope angle is greater than 60°, the displacement of the slope mass is not uniform, and the rock stratum in a position with large displacement loses its support, leading to landslides; when the slope angle is less than 30°, the bedrock surface forms a sliding surface and develops to the surface, thus decreasing the possibility of landslides. Based on the stability analysis of the collapsed slope in the goaf of the loess gully, a scientific basis is provided for the effective prevention and control of geological disasters in the Shendong mining area.

Language: en