Abstract

Driving behaviour is a complex and multidisciplinary research domain, and bad driving behaviours that threaten the safety of road users should be refrained. In order to better educate, manage, and restrain driver's behaviours, from the perspective of human factors and psychology, the present study deconstructed driving behaviours based on theory of planned behaviour (TPB) into five categories: mistakes (Mis), lapses and slips (LaS), violations (Vio), driving experience (Exp), and safety attitude and awareness (SAA). According to today's practical traffic rules and conditions in China, a driving behaviour questionnaire was built as an analysing tool and the survey data were collected in accordance with the demographic of Chinese drivers. Furthermore, a driving behaviour analysis model contains the aforementioned categories was established by using the structural equation model (SEM). Through the path analysis results among latent variables and manifested variables, it was found that Exp has an impact on Vio and LaS, and better SAA can inhibit Vio and Mis. In conclusion, the prime aim of improving road traffic safety is to reduce Vio by means of educating and improving the drivers' Exp and SAA. Moreover, drivers' LaS and Mis are transition processes which should be corrected timely and prevented from continuing to evolve into Vio.

