Abstract

The automatic stop-and-go task of intelligent vehicles can make the adaptive cruise control system achieve a full-speed range. However, the conventional design methods mostly focus on functional safety, without considering drivers' behaviors, thereby leading to a poor driving experience. To improve the situation, a humanized learning control model is used instead of mechanical switching logic. Therefore, first, the common characteristics of human drivers with different driving styles are found by analyzing real drivers' experiments. Then, the vehicle automatic starting function is designed based on iterative learning control with the fast Fourier transform for acceleration fitting. Next, the vehicle automatic braking function is designed based on dynamic time to collision. Finally, the simulation of the stop-and-go scenario is shown in CARSIM, and the real vehicle test is performed under the urban overpass driving condition.



RESULTS show that the proposed model can improve the humanization in the vehicle stop-and-go task.

Language: en