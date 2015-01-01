SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gu XB, Wu ST, Ji XJ, Zhu YH. Adv. Civil Eng. 2021; 2021: e8841310.

(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)

10.1155/2021/8841310

unavailable

The debris flow is one of the geological hazards; its occurrence is complex, fuzzy, and random. And it is affected by many indices; a new multi-index assessment method is proposed to analyze the risk level of debris flow based on the entropy weight-normal cloud model in Banshanmen gully. The index weight is calculated by using the entropy weight method. Then, the certainty degree of each index belonging to the corresponding cloud is obtained by using the cloud model. The final risk level of debris flow is determined according to the synthetic certainty degree. The conclusions are drawn that the method is feasible and accurate rate of risk estimation for debris flow is very high, so a new method and thoughts for the risk assessment of debris flow can be provided in the future.


Language: en
