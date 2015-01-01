|
Citation
Giumetti GW, Kowalski RM, Feinn RS. Aggressive Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Existing research on cyberbullying has primarily focused on adolescents in cross-sectional survey studies, with less research focusing on college students or employed adults over longer periods of time. To extend this literature, the current study examined new predictors and outcomes of cyberbullying perpetration (CP) and victimization (CV) among college students from two different universities that were followed across two time points. Risk factors were measured in line with previous theoretical models, including biological or personality-related variables (e.g., low self-control, dark-side personality traits, empathy) and environmental variables (e.g., perceived social support, lack of rule clarity, and internet use). Additionally, we examined several possible outcomes of CV and CP.
Language: en
Keywords
risk factors; college students; protective factors; cyberbullying; deviant behavior; helping behavior; traditional bullying