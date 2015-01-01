|
Bracey A, Ahn CS, Barnicle RN, Frost MP, Leonard MN, Wright BJ. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2021; 5(2): 255-257.
(Copyright © 2021, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)
CASE PRESENTATION: An elderly man presented to the emergency department after a fall from a 15-foot height. Initial examination revealed signs of head and neck trauma without airway compromise. Computed tomography imaging identified cervical fractures at the first and second level with a retropharyngeal hematoma. In discussion with the trauma service, the patient was admitted to the hospital for airway monitoring. After 10 hours he clinically deteriorated, resulting in acute respiratory failure, and ultimately required intubation. The patient was intubated with a hyperangulated video laryngoscopy, and a surgical set-up was also prepared. The intubation was uncomplicated and resulted in clinical improvement. The patient was extubated after three days without difficulty and was ultimately discharged following an uncomplicated hospital course.
