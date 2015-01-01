SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keramari S, Poutoglidis A, Poutoglidou F, Kaiafa G, Keramaris M. Cureus 2021; 13(7): e16576.

10.7759/cureus.16576

34434676

Propafenone is an antiarrhythmic agent for the management of ventricular and supraventricular tachycardia and atrial fibrillation. Propafenone poisoning is rare but may be life-threatening due to drug-induced arrhythmias. Electrocardiographic changes in PR, QRS, and QT intervals have been recorded. We present a case of a 15-year-old female adolescent who developed arrhythmias and convulsions due to propafenone intoxication, in an attempt to commit suicide. The outcome of the case was a full recovery from the arrhythmias and the seizures. The aim of this article is to highlight the possibility of a lethal intoxication by a common antiarrhythmic drug. Our case aims to present our therapeutic strategy that relies mainly on close monitoring of patients and cardiac output support.


poisoning; antiarrhythmic agent; arrhythmia; propafenone; seizure

