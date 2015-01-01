Abstract

Previous research offers evidence for how overprotective parenting is related to psychosocial maladjustment among adolescents, and documents the parent-related and child-related antecedents of overprotective parenting. Using a family systems perspective, the present study aimed at extending this knowledge by looking into contextual determinants of overprotective parenting. More specifically, the goal of this study was to examine associations between adolescents' perceptions of the coparental relationship (i.e., the way parental figures relate to each other in their role as parents) and overprotective parenting, which in turn was expected to relate to more adolescent anxiety symptoms. A sample of 174 Swiss adolescents (M(age) =16.99 years, 73% girls) completed questionnaires assessing their perceptions of the coparental relationship (in terms of cooperation, conflict, and triangulation), overprotective parenting, and symptoms of anxiety. Analyses indicated that triangulation, in particular, was uniquely related to higher levels of overprotective parenting, which in turn was associated with more anxiety symptoms among adolescents. These results provide evidence for the importance of considering the larger family systems context for understanding the dynamics involved in overprotective parenting. Theoretical and clinical implications of these findings are discussed.

