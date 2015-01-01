Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated physical distancing restrictions have exacerbated social, economic and health disadvantage within our communities. With increases in mental health difficulties and family violence already being seen, there is concern that the risk of child maltreatment risk may also be increased. The current study aimed to explore the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic for families identified to be at risk of child maltreatment in Victoria, Australia. Understanding the experiences of the pandemic for families already at risk is essential in identifying how to best support vulnerable parents and young children during this challenging time. Interviews were conducted with 11 parents currently involved with Child Protection Services, and nine clinicians working within a child and family health services, supporting clients with child protection involvement. Parents and clinicians described a range of pandemic related stressors including employment and financial stress, worry about infection and changes to service access. In addition, parents with children in out of home care discussed decreased access to their children resulting from physical distancing restrictions. Parents and clinicians perceived the pandemic to be having a negative impact on parent mental health, parenting stress and isolation. Although parents raised minimal concerns about the impact of the pandemic on child well-being, clinicians expressed concerns about the rise in risk factors for child maltreatment. Parents discussed a range of coping strategies which they perceived to be helpful during the pandemic, and clinicians and parents described the need for additional mental health support and support to access basic needs. The study highlights the importance of ensuring at risk families have access to parenting and mental health support throughout the pandemic and the importance of ensuring children within at-risk families are sighted and their safety assessed.

