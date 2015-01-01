Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In May 2017, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA) was enacted in Canada - amending the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. For people present at an overdose, the GSDOA offers legal protection from simple drug possession as well as breach of charges related to simple possession including probation, pre-trial release, conditional sentences, and parole. It is unclear if the GSDOA has been fully implemented by police officers.



METHODS: We conducted 22 key informant interviews with police officers across British Columbia, Canada. Convenience sampling was initially employed, followed by purposeful sampling to ensure diversity in jurisdictions and participant demographics (e.g. age, sex, policing experience). A thematic analysis was conducted RESULTS: Our findings show that awareness and knowledge of the GSDOA vary among police officers. Many officers reported being unaware of the GSDOA or could not correctly define for whom and when the GSDOA applies. Information about the GSDOA was largely disseminated via email. Many officers expressed concerns with this dissemination method given the potential that key legal information would be overlooked. Police officers reported that not arresting for simple possession at an overdose was common practice, even before the enactment of the GSDOA. Thus, some officers did not believe that the GSDOA considerably changed police practices. Finally, police officers reported that they exercised discretion applying the GSDOA. Police officer interpretation of the intention and content of the GSDOA had critical implications for how they applied it in practice.



CONCLUSION: Effective education for law enforcement, including the dissemination of information beyond email, is needed to improve officers' awareness and understanding of the GSDOA. Given officers' use of discretion when applying the GSDOA, greater legal reforms, such as de jure decriminalization, may be required to fully protect persons at an overdose from simple possession for controlled substances.

Language: en