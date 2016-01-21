SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arazan C, Costelloe MT, Willingham MT. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2021.1927048

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To assess the effectiveness of a harm reduction e-card at increasing protective drinking behaviors and decreasing negative outcomes from consuming alcohol.Participants: Participants were college students who turned 21 years old between January 21 2016 and September 27 2017. A total of 1,064 students completed the posttest: 737 from the experimental group and 327 from the control group.

METHODS: This study is a randomized controlled trial evaluation. Three days prior to their birthdays, students were randomly selected to receive a harm reduction e-card (experimental group) or not (control group). Three days after their birthdays, all students were sent an electronic posttest survey to the student's university email address.

RESULTS: Students who received the e-card intervention reported employing more protective behaviors than the individuals who did not receive the card.

CONCLUSIONS: This evaluation concludes that a harm reduction e-card successfully increased the use of protective drinking strategies but did not impact negative outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

harm reduction; 21st birthday e-card; campus alcohol use; risky drinking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print