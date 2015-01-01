Abstract

The study aimed to estimate the associations between elder abuse and poor physical health, poor mental health, and health risk behaviors in older adults in a national community-based survey in India. The study sample included 31,477 older adults (≥60 years) from a cross-sectional national community dwelling survey in India in 2017-2018.



RESULTS indicate that the prevalence of elder abuse in the past 12 months was 5.2%. In the adjusted logistic regression analysis, elder abuse was significantly positively associated with poor mental health and poor well-being (low life satisfaction, not happy, insomnia symptoms, depressive symptoms, loneliness, neurological or psychiatric problems, and lower self-rated health status), poor physical health (bone or joint disease, physical pain, gastrointestinal problems, incontinence, functional disability, underweight, and persistent headaches), fall and health care utilization. In addition, in unadjusted analysis, elder abuse was associated with poorer cognitive functioning, current tobacco use, and dizziness. Elder abuse among older adults in India is associated with poor physical health, poor mental health, and health care utilization, emphasizing the need to consider elder abuse in various physical and mental health contexts.

