Citation
Pengpid S, Peltzer K. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The study aimed to estimate the associations between elder abuse and poor physical health, poor mental health, and health risk behaviors in older adults in a national community-based survey in India. The study sample included 31,477 older adults (≥60 years) from a cross-sectional national community dwelling survey in India in 2017-2018.
Language: en
Keywords
India; mental health; older adults; Elder abuse; health risk behavior; physical health