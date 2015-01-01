|
Wamara CK, Bennich M, Strandberg T. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abuse of older people is a major challenge for people who are aging. Studies into older people's perspectives on abuse focus mainly on developed countries, while the views of those in sub-Saharan Africa remain largely unheard in social research. To address this imbalance, we report a qualitative study using in-depth semi-structured interviews and focus group discussions to examine older people's perceptions of abuse in Uganda. Thirty-three participants were selected from four districts of Uganda to reflect different locations, levels of development, cultures, and contexts. Behaviors considered abusive were categorized into five themes: economic abuse, harassment and violence, disrespect, neglect and abandonment, and discrimination.
Language: en
elder abuse; Abuse; older people; older people’s rights; older persons; uganda