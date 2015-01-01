Abstract

A prospective study was undertaken of 150 medicolegal cases where five or more tattoos were identified in anatomically separate areas. All cases were the subject of full police and coronial investigations with examination by forensic pathologists. There were 120 males and 30 females (M:F = 4:1) with an age range of 22-86 years (mean = 48.1 years). 78 cases were found where deaths were due to natural diseases (52%) (age range 27-82 years; mean 55.3 years; M:F = 4.2:1). 72 cases (48%) were found where deaths were classified as unnatural - 23 drug/alcohol related, 37 suicides, 12 accidents and 0 homicides (age range 20-66 years; mean 39.8 years; M:F = 3.8:1). This distribution was not shown to be statistically different to a control group of 100 non-tattooed individuals where there were 56 natural and 44 unnatural deaths (p = 0.3). Thus, although certain types of tattoos may be associated with an increased number of unnatural deaths in a medicolegal environment, the actual number of tattoos appears to have minimal effect.

Language: en