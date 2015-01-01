SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Borkar D, Avendano P. J. Med. Cases 2021; 12(5): 209-212.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elmer Press)

DOI

10.14740/jmc3663

PMID

34434459

Abstract

Ocular injuries, especially corneal abrasions are a common phenomenon noted in the pediatric emergency department. Most of these are minor injuries and are well described in literature. However, there is very limited data on corneal cat scratch injuries and their management. We present the case of a 10-year-old female with cat scratch inflicted superficial corneal laceration. In addition to immediate identification of the injury, it is essential to investigate and evaluate the depth of the ocular injury for prompt management, including route of antibiotics, need for an immediate surgical intervention and future follow-up.


Language: en

Keywords

Emergency; Cat scratch; Corneal abrasion; Ocular injuries

