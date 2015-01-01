Abstract

AIMS: We explored the mediating role of psychological resilience in the experience and support of psychiatric nurses as the second victims and their career success.



BACKGROUND: Psychiatric nurses, as the primary victims of workplace violence, experience physical and psychological distress, which leads to high resignation rate and job burnout. However, not much is known about the mediating role of psychological resilience between the second victims of workplace violence and their career success.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 683 psychiatric nurses. The participants were scored according to the Chinese career success scale, Chinese version of the psychological resilience scale for nurses, and Chinese version of the Second Victim Experience and Support Tool. The t-test and one-way analysis of variance were used to compare the factors affecting career success.



RESULTS: Career success scores differed among nurses of different ages having different employment forms, role, and working years (P < 0.05). Mediating effect analysis revealed that psychological resilience played a full mediating role in the experience and support of second victims and their career success.



CONCLUSION: Psychological resilience-based interventions should be developed to improve the psychological adjustment ability of psychiatric nurses and to strengthen their career success. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Nursing managers should create more opportunities and a harmonious working environment, and enhance the management system for dealing with workplace violence.

