Adams C, Hooker L, Taft A. J. Nurs. Manag. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jonm.13466

AIM: To explore the experience of nurse managers managing Maternal and Child Health nurses undertaking family violence work in Victoria, Australia.

BACKGROUND: Health care practitioners' ability to address violence against women is strengthened by health service systems that include effective staff management and leadership (García-Moreno et al., 2015). Maternal and Child Health nurses work with women experiencing abuse; however, their support by the health system and their managers has not been examined.

METHOD: Semi-structured interviews with 12 nurse managers in 2019-2020 explored how they supervised and managed nurses. The data were analysed using Reflexive Thematic Analysis.

RESULTS: We identified three themes - a) managing the service: being resourceful; b) supporting nurses' emotional safety; c) hitting the ground running: the demands on the manager.

CONCLUSION: Inadequate support for nurse managers undermines workplace well-being and role satisfaction, impacting the safety and supervision of nurses doing family violence work. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: An integrated family violence systems approach must include improved training and support for nurse managers to enable reflective practice and ensure effective support for nurses working with women experiencing abuse.


Language: en

family violence; Health Service Systems; Intimate Partner Violence, maternal and child health; Nurse manager; Reflexive Thematic Analysis

