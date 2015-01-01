Abstract

AIM: To explore the experience of nurse managers managing Maternal and Child Health nurses undertaking family violence work in Victoria, Australia.



BACKGROUND: Health care practitioners' ability to address violence against women is strengthened by health service systems that include effective staff management and leadership (García-Moreno et al., 2015). Maternal and Child Health nurses work with women experiencing abuse; however, their support by the health system and their managers has not been examined.



METHOD: Semi-structured interviews with 12 nurse managers in 2019-2020 explored how they supervised and managed nurses. The data were analysed using Reflexive Thematic Analysis.



RESULTS: We identified three themes - a) managing the service: being resourceful; b) supporting nurses' emotional safety; c) hitting the ground running: the demands on the manager.



CONCLUSION: Inadequate support for nurse managers undermines workplace well-being and role satisfaction, impacting the safety and supervision of nurses doing family violence work. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: An integrated family violence systems approach must include improved training and support for nurse managers to enable reflective practice and ensure effective support for nurses working with women experiencing abuse.

