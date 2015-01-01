Abstract

Sea level rise and coastal floods are disrupting coastal communities across the world. The impacts of coastal floods are magnified by the disruption of critical urban systems such as transportation. The flood-related closure of low-lying coastal roads and highways can increase travel time delays and accident risk. However, quantifying the flood-related disruption of the urban traffic system presents challenges. Traffic systems are complex and highly dynamic, where congestion resulting from road closures may propagate rapidly from one area to another. Prior studies identify flood-related road closures by spatially overlaying coastal flood maps onto road network models, but simplifications within the representation of the road network with respect to the coastline or creeks may lead to an incorrect identification of flooded roads. We identify three corrections to reduce potential biases in the identification of flooded roads: 1. We correct for the geometry of highways; 2. We correct for the elevation of bridges and highway overpasses; and 3. We identify and account for road-creek crossings. Accounting for these three corrections, we develop a methodology for accurately identifying flooded roads, improving our ability to quantify flood impacts on urban traffic systems and accident rates.

