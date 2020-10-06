Abstract

Illicit benzodiazepines are emerging drugs of abuse that are unlawfully manufactured in laboratories and have clinical side effects and toxicity that are not well understood. Although prescription and illicit benzodiazepines are structurally similar (1), illicit benzodiazepines can have different pharmacological properties; this contributes to concerns about their potential potency and clinical implications (1,2). Simultaneous exposure to both illicit benzodiazepines and opioids increases overdose risk (3). Although naloxone will reverse opioid overdose symptoms, it does not reverse overdoses resulting from nonopioid drugs. Therefore, in cases of co-exposure to opioids and benzodiazepines, including illicit benzodiazepines, symptoms of benzodiazepine intoxication (e.g., profound sedation) are unaffected by naloxone, leading to risk for respiratory failure or death (1). Rapid increases in the forensic and clinical detection of illicit benzodiazepines during 2020 have raised concerns about the drug's role in overdoses, but clinical descriptions of overdoses caused by illicit benzodiazepine co-exposure are limited (4-6). This report describes the detection of illicit benzodiazepine co-exposures among patients treated in emergency departments (EDs) with suspected opioid overdoses in selected states.



The Toxicology Investigators Consortium (ToxIC) Fentalog Study Group is conducting a study of patients aged >18 years evaluated in an ED following a suspected opioid overdose. Comprehensive toxicologic testing was performed on residual biologic samples via liquid chromatography quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometry for the presence of approximately 900 psychoactive substances, including 33 illicit benzodiazepines and metabolites. Additional case information was obtained through chart review.* This activity was reviewed by CDC and was conducted consistently with applicable federal law and CDC policy.†



During October 6, 2020-March 9, 2021, 141 biologic samples§ were analyzed from five clinical sites in four states (Missouri, New York, Oregon, and Pennsylvania).¶ The presence of illicit benzodiazepines was identified in 21 (14.9%) patients (Table); the substances identified included clonazolam (11 patients; 52.4%), etizolam (10; 47.6%), and flubromazolam (two; 9.5% [co-identified in patients with etizolam]). Among the 21 patients with illicit benzodiazepines detected, 12 (57.1%) were from Pennsylvania, six (28.6%) from Oregon, two (9.5%) from Missouri, and one (4.8%) from New York. Etizolam was confirmed in New York, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, and flubromazolam only in Oregon. At least one opioid was identified in 20 cases (95.2%), including methadone in 12 (60.0%). Either methamphetamine, amphetamine, or both were detected in 11 (52.4%) patients.



The mean patient age was 39 years (range = 25-63 years), and more than three quarters of patients (16; 76.2%) were men. The most commonly reported reason for opioid use was to induce euphoria (10; 47.6%), followed by use to prevent withdrawal (four; 19.0%). Naloxone was administered to 16 (76.2%) patients to reverse opioid overdose. In 15 cases for which the indication for naloxone administration was known, the most common indication was depressed consciousness (nine patients), followed by respiratory depression (seven patients). Of 13 patients for whom the response to naloxone was known, five showed no improvement after the first dose of naloxone. One patient, whose level of consciousness improved after the first dose, subsequently required 9 naloxone doses and ultimately received a naloxone infusion.



This report documents concerning co-exposure to both opioids and illicit benzodiazepines among patients evaluated for suspected opioid overdose from multiple geographically diverse U.S. EDs. Despite the fact that the sample was limited, this report's findings align with recent increases in the supply of illicit benzodiazepines in the United States (4-6). Even though the majority of these patients were discharged without apparent sequelae, in approximately one third of cases where response to naloxone was known, patients with simultaneous exposure to both opioids and illicit benzodiazepines did not respond to naloxone. Although other factors...

Language: en