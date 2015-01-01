Abstract

† Percentages for the specified stressful life events are based on the following questions: 1) "Has child ever been the victim of violence or witnessed violence in their neighborhood?"; 2) "Did child ever live with a parent or guardian who served time in jail or prison after child was born?"; 3) "Did child ever live with anyone mentally ill/depressed?"; 4) Did child ever live with anyone who had a problem with alcohol or drugs?" Having any stressful event was based on having answered "yes" to any of these four questions. The four stressful life event questions are part of a larger battery of questions called adverse childhood experiences.



§ Poverty status was based on family income and family size, using the U.S. Census Bureau's poverty thresholds. Family income was imputed when missing.



¶ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.



In 2019, 20.7% of children and adolescents in families with incomes <200% of the poverty threshold and 12.6% of children and adolescents in families with incomes ≥200% of the poverty threshold had experienced at least one specified stressful life event. Children and adolescents in families with incomes <200% of the poverty threshold were more likely than children and adolescents in families with incomes ≥200% of the poverty threshold to have been the victim or witnessed violence (8.1% versus 3.5%); lived with someone who had been in jail (8.7% versus 3.5%); lived with a person with problems with mental health or depression (10.1% versus 6.4%); or lived with a person with problems with alcohol or drugs (10.2% versus 6.5%).

Language: en