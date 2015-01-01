Abstract

OBJECTIVEs Nine years after the accident at the TEPCO Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in March 2011, anxiety about the effects of radiation on future generations persists. We considered the possibility that information from mass media sources and the Internet might influence this anxiety. Thus, this study examined the relationship between information sources and anxiety; based on the results, we consider the necessary measures to reduce this anxiety.



METHODS We conducted a mail-based survey by distributing an anonymous self-administered questionnaire to 2,000 Fukushima Prefecture residents aged 20 to 79. We randomly selected 500 residents from Aizu, Nakadori, Hamadori, and the evacuation areas, and compared the data obtained from Hamadori and the evacuation areas. The objective variable was anxiety about the effects (of radiation) on future generations, while the explanatory variables were trusted sources and media the respondents used to get information on radiation. Other variables assessed included health status and knowledge of radiation. We conducted univariate analysis of combined data to assess the relationship between anxiety and the questionnaire items. This was followed by multiple regression analysis with anxiety as the objective variable and those showing significant differences in the univariate analysis as the explanatory ones. We then conducted multiple regression analysis, that included the interaction means between explanatory variables and evacuation areas.



RESULTS Of the 500, 201 respondents were from Hamadori (40.2%) and 192 from the evacuation areas (38.4%). Multiple regression analysis revealed that anxiety was significantly lower among those who trusted government ministries and those who were healthy. Anxiety was also significantly lower among those who correctly answered the question on the genetic influence of radiation, while it was significantly higher among those who correctly answered the question on the dose-response model of radiation-induced cancer. In Hamadori, anxiety was significantly higher among those who watched private national television. In the evacuation areas, the result was the same as that of the combined data.



CONCLUSION Different information sources and media were significantly associated with anxiety about the effects of radiation on future generations. Therefore, media sensationalism should be reduced to prevent anxiety among citizens. Our findings highlight the importance of selecting information sources and media that disseminate accurate information, as well as the need to improve media literacy among citizens. Furthermore, a dose-response model of radiation-induced cancer must be communicated in a way that is not misleading. Receiving accurate information on the genetic effects of radiation can reduce anxiety among citizens.

