Abstract

OBJECTIVE: ICD-11 clinical guidelines for mental and behavioral disorders must be tested in clinical settings to guarantee their usefulness worldwide. The purpose of this study was to evaluate interrater reliability and clinical utility of the ICD-11 guidelines for children and adolescents in assessing and diagnosing mood, anxiety, and fear-related disorders; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and disruptive behavioral disorder (DBD).



METHODS: Children and adolescents ages 6-17 from two specialized settings in Mexico City were interviewed. Each was interviewed by a pair of psychiatrists (interviewer and observer), who independently codified established diagnoses and evaluated the clinical utility of the guidelines with each participant. Kappa values were calculated to determine the level of general diagnostic correlation between the two clinicians.



RESULTS: A total of 25 psychiatrists evaluated 52 children and adolescents. Kappa values between clinicians ranged from 0.46 to 0.53 for mood, anxiety, and fear-related disorders and for ADHD; the kappa value was 0.81 for DBD guidelines. Over 80% of psychiatrists reported that the guidelines, qualifiers, and descriptions of developmental presentations were quite useful.



CONCLUSIONS: ICD-11 guidelines for mental and behavioral disorders of children and adolescents demonstrated mostly moderate interrater reliability and strong interrater reliability in the case of DBD. A large proportion of clinicians regarded the guidelines as quite useful clinical tools.

Language: en