Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Personalized normative feedback (PNF) interventions are effective at reducing hazardous drinking in college. However, little is known about who is most receptive to PNF. College women with a history of alcohol-related incapacitated rape (IR) are at elevated risk for hazardous drinking, but it is unclear what impact intervention messaging may have on this group and how their outcomes compare to those without past IR. To address this gap, this study involved secondary data analysis of a large web-based clinical trial.



METHOD: Heavy drinking college women (N = 1,188) were randomized into PNF (n = 895) or control conditions (n = 293). Postintervention, women reported their reactions to intervention messaging. Hazardous drinking outcomes (typical drinking, heavy episodic drinking [HED], peak estimated blood alcohol content [eBAC], blackout frequency) were assessed at baseline and 12 months.



RESULTS: Past IR was reported by 16.3% (n = 194) of women. Women with a history of IR reported more baseline hazardous drinking and greater readiness to change than women without IR. For those who received PNF, history of IR related to greater perceived impact of the intervention, but no difference in satisfaction with the message. After controlling for baseline drinking, regressions revealed the effect of PNF was moderated by IR for frequency of HED at 12 months. Simple main effects revealed PNF was associated with lower levels of hazardous drinking at follow-up among women with past IR.



CONCLUSIONS: This initial investigation suggests PNF is a low resource and easily disseminated intervention that can have a positive impact on college women with past IR. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en