Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Anger is a salient feature of posttraumatic mental health which is linked to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and may have implications for treatment. However, the nature of associations involving anger and PTSD remains unclear. The aim of the present study was to examine bidirectional influences involving anger and International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-11 PTSD symptom clusters over time among treatment-seeking veterans.



METHOD: Current or ex-serving members (n = 742; 92.4% male) who participated in an accredited outpatient PTSD treatment program were administered measures of PTSD symptoms (PTSD checklist for Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition [PCL-5]) and anger (Dimensions of Anger Reactions Scale-5 [DAR-5]) at treatment intake, discharge, and three-month follow-up. Bidirectional influences were assessed using cross-lagged panel analyses.



RESULTS: The majority of participants (78%) exhibited significant anger problems at intake. Cross-lagged analyses showed anger was associated with relative increases in PTSD symptoms of intrusive reexperiencing and avoidance at posttreatment, whereas no reverse effects of any PTSD symptoms on anger were observed. Anger continued to influence changes in heightened sense of threat and avoidance symptoms at three-months posttreatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Anger influences change in specific PTSD symptoms over time among military veterans in treatment and may interfere with treatments for PTSD. Veterans who present to clinical services with anger problems may benefit from anger interventions prior to commencing trauma-focused treatment. The findings have additional implications for conceptual models of the relationship between anger and PTSD. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

