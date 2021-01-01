Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the current review was to examine the impact of trauma exposure on first responder families, particularly, in terms of their relationships, family roles and obligations, and engagement in risk factors.



METHOD: Using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRIMSA) guidelines, 3,213 articles were screened, and 16 studies met inclusion for the current review. A risk of bias assessment was conducted to determine the methodological rigor of included studies and data was extracted to highlight the research questions, targeted populations, study design, measurement instruments, and outcomes of the included studies.



RESULTS: The majority of research questions were asked to understand the experience of being a spouse to a first responder and to identify the stressors, supports, and resources of first responders and their families. Additionally, studies in this area were determined to be conducted primarily with spouses or partners of first responders, utilizing predominantley cross-sectional methodologies and measurement instruments with good psychometric properties.



CONCLUSIONS: A discussion of the limitations and gaps in the literature was included and generally highlighted a lack of diversity in sample demographic characteristics and study design. Five concrete recommendations for future research were made to address limitations and strengthen research in this area. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en